Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Queensland Health has revealed the list of flight details associated with the state’s novel coronavirus cases. Photo: Adam Head
Queensland Health has revealed the list of flight details associated with the state’s novel coronavirus cases. Photo: Adam Head
Health

Mackay flight linked to Qld coronavirus cases

Zizi Averill
21st Mar 2020 5:22 PM | Updated: 6:16 PM

CONTACT tracing is under way for a number of passengers on board a flight from Brisbane to Mackay as Queensland Health issues a public health alert.

A list of flight details associated with the state's novel coronavirus cases have been revealed anyone linked has been urged to quarantine for two weeks.

Of the 69 flights, one flight into Mackay has been highlighted by Queensland Health workers.

Passengers in rows 11 through to 15 onboard Qantas flight QF2512, which landed on Monday March 9, are advised to self-isolate for 14 days and contact a doctor immediately if they become unwell.

A Queensland Health spokeswoman said public health units are in the process of contacting all passengers identified as close contacts with a confirmed case.

If you were on the relevant flight and in the rows listed, please contact 13 HEALTH immediately if you have not already been given instructions from a public health officer.

The only people who need to self-quarantine for 14 days are those who are in the identified rows of the flights listed.

For the latest news on coronavirus click here

More Stories

coronavirus covid-19 editors picks hamilton island mackay mackay airport mackay coronavirus qantas queensland health
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        $40M lost, thousands cancelled from fires and virus

        premium_icon $40M lost, thousands cancelled from fires and virus

        News New figures have revealed the serious toll that bushfires and coronavirus have taken on the Whitsundays.

        You don’t have to leave the house to shop local

        premium_icon You don’t have to leave the house to shop local

        News Take a look at how you can support small businesses in the midst of coronavirus and...

        Candidates banned from polling places

        premium_icon Candidates banned from polling places

        News Despite extended early voting hours, the polls will be uncharacteristically...

        Band set to live-stream concerts to help isolated people

        premium_icon Band set to live-stream concerts to help isolated people

        Music As COVID-19 impacts the live music industry, one band has gone digital