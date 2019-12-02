Menu
With temperatures in Mackay pegged to hit between 35 and 40 degrees until Thursday, the Central Coast and Whitsundays region will remain on high fire alertPhoto: Chris Ison
Weather

Mackay heatwave to drive up fire danger rating

Zizi Averill
2nd Dec 2019 12:30 PM
A VERY high fire danger rating is in place for the Mackay region as the Bureau of Meteorology forecasts heatwave conditions.

With temperatures in Mackay pegged to hit between 35 and 40 degrees until Thursday, the Central Coast and Whitsundays region will remain on high fire alert.

The fire warnings are expected to be downgraded to high on Thursday.

This comes as a large portion of the state faces severe fire conditions.

The bureau forecast the Capricornia, Central Highlands and Coalfields, Darling Downs and Granite Belt, Wide Bay and Burnett, and Southeast Coast districts would face severe fire conditions today, caused by “fresh to strong, dry, and gusty west to south-westerly winds”.

“Showers and thunderstorms are expected to clear by the early morning, though while in the area bring the risk of lightning as an ignition source for new fires as well as gusty and erratic winds,” the forecast said.

