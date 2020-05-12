Mackay highway gets $50m safety upgrade boost

WORK will start this month on more than $50 million in safety upgrades for the Bruce Highway between Mackay and Proserpine.

The major overhaul is set to support 95 jobs in the region.

The joint Australian and Queensland Government-funded project will be built by locally-based company Vassallo Construction.

Deputy Prime Minister Michael McCormack said the project would deliver a safer section of the Bruce Highway from The Leap to Careys Creek.

“We are committed to delivering the Government’s $100 billion, 10-year infrastructure pipeline, which will support our economy and create jobs, particularly for those in the construction and building supply chain sectors, through the current COVID-19 outbreak,” Mr McCormack said.

Dawson MP George Christensen said the suite of works between Mackay and Proserpine aimed to address safety concerns on Queensland’s main north-south commuter, tourist and freight route.

UPGRADE: The Bruce Highway north of Mackay.

“The existing road will be upgraded to improve driver safety, freight efficiency and heavy vehicle management – crucial aspects for this major trade link,” Mr Christensen said.

Works would include upgrades to nine intersections, town entry improvements at Kuttabul and The Leap, a bus stop at The Leap Store, installation of safety barriers and extension of an existing overtaking lane, Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert said.

“The upgrades will also reduce the risk of driver fatigue by providing audio tactile line marking to alert drivers who may drift from the lane,” she said.

Main Roads Minister Mark Bailey said: “Our investment in transport and roads is supporting industry to sustain over 21,500 jobs across Queensland.

“We will do everything we can to make sure these jobs are maintained.”