Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Mackay employment figures have risen to 97.3 per cent, stronger than the beginning of 2020. Picture: Files
Mackay employment figures have risen to 97.3 per cent, stronger than the beginning of 2020. Picture: Files
Business

Mackay is on the way to recovery with jobs in demand

Andrew Sorensen
, Andrew.Sorensen@news.com.au
24th Dec 2020 11:00 AM
Premium Content Subscriber only

Mackay is on the way to recovery according to employment data from the Australian Bureau of Statistics.

The ABS figures show employment in Mackay rose to 97.3 per cent to the end of November, up from 92.2 per cent at the beginning of the year.

Employment in the Isaac region rose from 91.1 per cent to 98.2 per cent by the end of November while the Whitsundays region grew from 93.2 per cent to 94.8 per cent.

ABS indicates payroll jobs rose 0.4 per cent in the fortnight to November 28.

A payroll job is defined by the ABS as a relationship between an employee and their employing enterprise that is paid in the week through single touch payroll-enabled accounting software reported to the ATO.

More stories:

Mackay METS business hit with 300% insurance increase

Plug pulled on $70M Glenella solar farm

Huge project pipeline delivers massive job opportunities

ABS Labour Statistics head Bjorn Jarvis said more than three quarters of payroll jobs lost to mid-April were regained six months later, at the end of November.

“However they remained 2.0 per cent lower than mid-March,” Mr Jarvis said.

He said payroll rates in food and hospitality rose by 1.2 per cent while the arts and recreation industries increased by 0.4 per cent across Australia.

He added the fortnight leading to November 28 had the largest increase in payroll jobs within states and territories.

“By the end of November, the variation in payroll jobs lost since March 14 has narrowed across states and territories,” he said.

Subscriber benefits: 

Your dose of Harry Bruce cartoons

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

australian bureau of statistics australian taxation office mackay employment
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Restrictions to ease on charter boat numbers

        Premium Content Restrictions to ease on charter boat numbers

        Business Early Christmas present for Whitsunday boat operators awaiting changes to COVID capacity rules.

        Bowen school set for record breaking 2021

        Premium Content Bowen school set for record breaking 2021

        Education The principal says increased numbers will provide a welcome boost to the town.

        WHAT’S OPEN: Christmas trading hours across the Whitsundays

        Premium Content WHAT’S OPEN: Christmas trading hours across the Whitsundays

        Business Take a look at what’s open over the festive season in Airlie Beach, Proserpine and...

        OUTAGE: 5600 customers lose power for second night in row

        Premium Content OUTAGE: 5600 customers lose power for second night in row

        News Residents from Airlie Beach to Strathdickie have lost power in their households.