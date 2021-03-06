Mackay Isaac Whitsunday’s top-earning suburbs revealed
Workers in mining towns such as German Creek, May Downs, Peak Downs Mine and Moranbah are raking in the most dough in the Isaac region, while those in Hamilton Island and Hayman Island are earning the least.
New Australian Bureau of Statistics data has revealed the average full-time salaries for workers across Mackay Isaac Whitsunday and Queensland by postcode.
German Creek and May Downs were the richest workers in the Mackay Isaac Whitsunday region, taking home an average wage of $109,994.
Peak Downs Mine and Moranbah workers were not far behind with an average wage of $105,071.
Workers living in Devereux Creek and Marian were the top earners in the Mackay region alone with an average wage of $83,222.
The richest workers in the Whitsunday region were those living in Mt Coolon (average wage of $73,776) and Pauls Pocket (average wage of $71,017).
To see how your income compares with the rest of Queensland, click here.
Full list:
Mackay 4740: $76,653
Airlie Beach 4802: $61,744
Andromache 4800: $65,194
Armstrong Beach, Blue Mountain: $79,008
Benholme 4754: $78,413
Bloomsbury: $70,600
Brampton 4741: $77,754
Brandy Creek 4800: $65,194
Broken River 4757: $69,429
Bucasia 4750: $79,639
Burton 4742: $76,342
Calen 4798: $71,017
Carmila 4739: $64,723
Collaroy 4704: $73,800
Collinsville 4804: $73,776
Devereux Creek 4753: $83,222
Dysart 4745: $95,905
Finch Hatton 4756: $74,930
German Creek 4746: $109,994
Glenden 4743: $98,360
Greenmount 4751: $78,246
Hamilton Island: $49,565
Hayman Island: $48,603
Illbilbie 4738: $74,924
Jubilee Pocket 4802: $61,744
Marian 4753: $83,222
May Downs 4746: $109,994
Mentmore 4798: $71,017
Mia Mia 4754: $78,413
Midge Point 4799: $70,600
Moranbah 4744: $105,071
Mt Coolon 4804: $73,776
Norwich Park 4745: $95,905
Peak Downs Mine 4744: $105,071
Pauls Pocket 4798: $71,017