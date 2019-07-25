Mackay junior team bring home coveted trophy

NUMBER ONE: Mackay Brothers players with Laurie Spina after winning the final of Laurie Spina Shield against Townsville Centrals at 1300Smiles Stadium.

NUMBER ONE: Mackay Brothers players with Laurie Spina after winning the final of Laurie Spina Shield against Townsville Centrals at 1300Smiles Stadium. Evan Morgan

CHAMPIONS. There is no other way to describe the Mackay Brothers Under-11s who proved to be the best of the 72 teams that battled for the Laurie Spina Shield.

The young stars had an undefeated run through their eight pool matches and continued their perfect form into finals.

Their efforts capped off with a 16-8 victory over Centrals Townsville at 1300SMILES Stadium on Saturday night as a curtain raiser for the Cowboys, Rabbitohs clash.

Final of Laurie Spina Shield between Mackay Brothers and Townsville Centrals. at 1300Smiles Stadium. Brothers Norman Campbell and Centrals Brodie Pritchard. Picture: Evan Morgan Evan Morgan

No-one will easily forget their conquest judging by the grins on their faces and the pride emanating from players Adam McSherry and Isaac Hobley as they described the event.

For Adam, the honour of taking out the coveted Laurie Spina Shield was rivalled only by playing the curtain raiser for his favourite NRL team.

Brothers players Adam McSherry and Isaac Hobley who helped their Under-11s team win the Laurie Spina Shield at Townsville. Aidan Cureton

There was no delay before Adam spouted out "Cowboys” as his favourite team.

It was the North Queensland side that convinced him to first sign up for the sport.

"It was seeing the professionals running around with their mates. I thought I'd love to do that myself,” Adam said.

Final of Laurie Spina Shield between Mackay Brothers and Townsville Centrals. at 1300Smiles Stadium. Brothers celebrate win. Picture: Evan Morgan Evan Morgan

Isaac was most pleased with redeeming their shortcomings from last year's Gorden Tallis Cup.

"We won Paul Bowman two years ago. In Under-10s and we did well in Gorden Tallis, but lost to Gladstone Wallabies in the semi-finals,” he said.

Final of Laurie Spina Shield between Mackay Brothers and Townsville Centrals. at 1300Smiles Stadium. Brothers Tom Bassett. Picture: Evan Morgan Evan Morgan

While Brothers did not get their chance to give the Wallabies what's for, Isaac said there was always next year.

"It's the first time Brothers have won the Laurie Spina (Shield),” he said.

Brothers coach Paul McSherry said the hard-earned victory was months in the making.

"It has meant a great deal to them, they have put in a lot of hard work these boys,” he said.

Brothers vs Townsville Centrals Brother player running the ball is Norman Campbell. Stacey McSherry

"They have been training right from the start of January in the stinking hot weather and pouring down rain. They have trained their butts off and worked hard to get here.”