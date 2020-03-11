Mackay looks to reel in the fishing tourism dollar

Channel Seven Creek to Coast presenter Scott Hillier with Inshore Fishing Mackay owner Jason Kidd showcasing the fishing opportunities in the region.

MACKAY is trying to reel in the next big catch, the outdoor Aussie tourist.

For years secrets of the region’s fishing spots were known only to residents, but Inshore Fishing Mackay owner Jason Kidd said increasingly Mackay had become every Aussie angler’s dream adventure.

“(Tourism) has grown exponentially each year,” Mr Kidd said.

Just like fishing, catching the tourists depended on a few conditions.

In summer, Mr Kidd said he would be lucky to get a nibble on the tourism line. But in winter, reeling in a tourist was easy pickings.

“No one comes to Mackay in summer because its so bloody hot,” Mr Kidd joked.

But during winter, Mr Kidd said about one in five of his trips were with tourists on board.

Inshore Fishing Mackay owner Jason Kidd with a freshly caught barramundi. Mr Kidd said fishing opportunities were plentiful in the region, and tourists were starting to take advantage of it.

Mr Kidd said the majority of the fishing tourism market was “grey-haired” caravaners and fly-in fishers visiting family and friends.

It was the lure of Mackay’s warm weather and rich fishing territories that drew in many tourists, he said.

“Mackay’s sheer quantity and quality of fishing destinations and species means no matter the conditions, there’s always a choice of fishing strategies available to the angler,” Mr Kidd said.

And with programs like the net-free zone helping the fish stocks flourish, Mr Kidd said the region was becoming a well-known Australian fishing destination.

While many tourism destinations were struggling with international visitor numbers in free fall, Mr Kidd more Australians would choose Mackay for their 2020 holiday.

Mick Purdon with a freshly caught king salmon. Inshore Fishing Mackay owner Jason Kidd said fishing opportunities were plentiful in the region, and tourists were starting to take advantage of it.

“I’m hoping that Australias will see what is going on, and will travel in Australia,” he said.

“There are a lot of things going for the Mackay region,” he said “And we’re right next to the Whitsundays, which is the heart of it all.”

Mackay Tourism chief executive officer Tas Webber celebrated setting up the bait for the next tourist season.

Inshore Fishing Mackay owner Jason Kidd said tourism was growing exponenially as a result of fishing.

“Fishing is one of the most popular activities for travellers to the Mackay region, in particular among the empty nesters who this time of year will be starting to plan their next adventure north,” Mr Webber said.

“We are looking forward to welcoming guests looking to experience what makes our region Australia’s premier fishing destination,” he said.