Mackay lotto winner yet to claim $1 million prize money

MORE than $1 million in Golden Casket prize money has gone unclaimed by one lucky Mackay player despite numerous calls made over the last two days.

With four division one winning entries among Saturday's Gold Lotto draw number 3899, the victors were to take home $1,004,705.27 each.

However, the life changing news is yet to be received by the Mackay participant.

Despite the winner being an online entrant, several calls went unanswered.

Golden Casket spokeswoman Lauren Cooney said she couldn't wait to break the news to the winner.

She reminded all winners and prospective participants to ensure all contact details are up to date and implored all of last weekend's entrants to check their tickets.

"We've tried calling this soon-to-be millionaire multiple over the last couple of days, but they still haven't answered their phone," Miss Cooney said.

"If you've had a few missed calls today, you may be the person we're wanting to speak to.

"While we will continue to try and reach our Mackay winner, it is also a great reminder to all players to keep their contact details up to date so we can always reach you if you win.

"If you bought an online entry in last Saturday's Lotto draw, we urge you to check it now! We may have your million-dollar division one prize waiting for you."

This is not the first time Golden Casket has been on the hunt for unclaimed winners.

In June, The Daily Mercury reported two mystery shoppers in Mackay and Hamilton Island won $2 million each.

Fortunately, on this occasion a Mackay couple became aware of their thrilling coup in short time, and were met with the excellent news and significantly heavier wallets.

However, the Hamilton Island purchase remained unclaimed.

So far this year Monday, Wednesday and Saturday Gold Lotto games have created 171 millionaires across Australia, including 40 by Golden Casket customers.

The winning numbers for the December 1 Gold Lotto draw were 24, 25, 38, 27, 31 and 5, with the supplementary numbers being 20 and 18.

The winning entry was purchased at thelott.com.

If you discover the winning ticket is yours, contact Golden Casket on 131 868 to claim your windfall.

For those who weren't lucky enough to win, fear not, as Thursday's Powerball features $12 million up for grabs.