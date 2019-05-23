Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Crime

Mackay man charged with alleged rape of one-year-old

Janessa Ekert
by
23rd May 2019 6:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MACKAY man facing shocking allegations of rape against a one-year-old child has had his case adjourned.

The 31-year-old is accused of rape, assault with intent to commit rape, burglary with intent and indecent treatment of a child under 12.

It is alleged the offending occurred between July and November last year at a Mackay home.

The man, who cannot be named for legal reasons, appeared in Mackay Magistrates Court this morning from custody.

Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Danny Yarrow said his client had recently returned the paperwork for a registry committal.

The charges will be dealt with in the District Court.

The maximum penalty for the most serious charge, rape, is life imprisonment.

The case was adjourned for two weeks for mention.

More Stories

Show More
mackay court mackay crime rape charges
Mackay Daily Mercury

Top Stories

    EXCLUSIVE: Family's devastation at business closure

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Family's devastation at business closure

    News "It's gut-wrenching that someone can just take a whole business.”

    Man's crime 'as low as it can get'

    premium_icon Man's crime 'as low as it can get'

    Crime Man faces court after stealing charity tin from Bowen pub.

    This iconic Whitsunday venue has new owners

    premium_icon This iconic Whitsunday venue has new owners

    News It's still the same venue, that locals have fallen in love with.

    Festival rebrand revealed

    Festival rebrand revealed

    News New lease on life for iconic Whitsunday event.