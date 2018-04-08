Menu
Login
Critical Alert

Mackay man missing after attending Sunshine Coast function

35-year-old Daniel Paap was reported missing from the Maleny area.
35-year-old Daniel Paap was reported missing from the Maleny area.

A MACKAY man who was on the Sunshine Coast at a function has gone missing.

Police were on Sunday night seeking public help to locate 35-year-old Daniel Paap reported missing from the Maleny area.

Daniel was last seen around 1am Sunday at the Jacaranda Cottages on Teutoberg Avenue, Witta however, he has not been heard from since.

Police and family hold concerns for his welfare as his disappearance is out of character and he is unfamiliar with the area.

He is described as Caucasian in appearance, around 183cm tall with a medium build, brown hair and blue eyes.

Anyone who may have seen Daniel or know his whereabouts is urged to contact Policelink or Crime Stoppers.

If you have information for police, contact Policelink on 131 444 or provide information using the online form 24hrs per day.

You can report information about crime anonymously to Crime Stoppers, a registered charity and community volunteer organisation, by calling 1800 333 000 or via crimestoppersqld.com.au 24hrs per day.

Related Items

Topics:  mackay maleny missing police sunshine coast

The Sunshine Coast Daily

Stay Connected

Update your news preferences and get the latest news delivered to your inbox.

Update Now
Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

Barford makes magic 50-run milestone at parkrun

AIRLIE Beach founding member and volunteer stalwart, Bob Barford, took the the stage at the pre-race briefing on Saturday to collect his 50-run milestone shirt.

Construction begins on Whitsunday Sportspark

Bottom clubhouse, all cleaned out and ready for house removal truck in next week to move it up to the top oval.

As well as extra fields, WPS will also hold a league-style clubhouse

School holiday football clinic kicks off

Soccer kids of the Airlie Sports Academy Easter coaching workshops take time out for a photo at the Whitsunday Sportspark on Friday.

School holiday football clinic kicks off.

National Parks provide island updates

Public moorings in the Whitsundays remain closed in the wake of TC Iris.

National Parks provide island updates.

Local Partners