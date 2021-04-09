Mackay man’s link to 500kg cocaine bust after plane crash

A Mackay man pleaded guilty to depositing money linked to the purchased of a Cessna 402C that crashed while allegedly attempting to fly 500kg of cocaine from PNG into Far North Queensland.

A Mackay man played a part in the buying of an aircraft allegedly used to import huge amounts of cocaine from Papua New Guinea into Australia.

In July 2020 a Cessna 402 plane crashed while trying to take off from an airstrip in PNG – located nearby was 549kg of cocaine.

On Wednesday, Mitchell Francis Callaghan, now 25, pleaded guilty to dealing with money or property worth less than $100,000 reasonably suspected of being proceeds of crime.

Five other people have been charged with conspiracy to import commercial quantities of the drug into Far North Queensland.

Mackay Magistrates Court heard on August 23, 2018 two cash deposits, totalling $10,000 each, were made into two Commonwealth Bank accounts at the Caneland Central branch.

Commonwealth prosecutor Katie Shea said between August 10 and 23, 2018 $181,500 was withdrawn from those same two accounts and used to buy a Cessna 402 aircraft, which crashed on July 26 last year.

The court heard the same five people had also been charged over an alleged earlier successful import of 300kg of cocaine on August 30, 2018.

Ms Shea told the court in recorded phone calls with his mother Mitchell Francis Callaghan, who was unemployed, said, “I didn’t do anything I just leant $10,000 to my mate.

“I put $10,000 into someone’s account to give them a loan and this is how I get treated.”

The amount triggered an automatic reporting obligation by the bank.

Ms Shea said a review of Callaghan’s bank statements demonstrated he was receiving Centrelink benefits at the time and “typically had a balance below $100”.

The court heard it was not suggested the money was his or that he knew where the cash came from or what it would be used for.

He has spent 113 days in custody.

The court heard he was jailed for other matters in 2019 and has a full-time release date in September 2023.

Legal Aid Queensland defence solicitor Rosie Varley said her client had put in an application for parole eligibility but the parole board had put it on hold until this charge had been dealt with.

Ms Varley said he would spend a considerable amount of time on parole once he was granted release.

She said he entered early and timely pleas to the charge.

Magistrate Damien Dwyer jailed him for 113 days, which was declared as time already served.

“I’ve said it over and over and over again, unless you make the decision to change your lifestyle and your habits then you’re just going to keep going back where you are,” Mr Dwyer said.



A conviction was recorded.

