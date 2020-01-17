Menu
Mackay mum tells of horror Bruce Highway fatality

Zizi Averill
17th Jan 2020 7:12 PM
A MAN has died in a fatal crash on the Bruce Highway, near Lethebrook.

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a horrific single vehicle rollover at 3.57pm yesterday, on the highway 110km north of Mackay.

CPR was performed but the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Witnesses to the horrific crash have told of the desperate efforts of those first on scene to help the critically ­injured man.

A Mackay mother of three was driving to the Whitsundays for a holiday with her husband and children when they saw the wreckage.

All she could see of the ­vehicle were its tires and ­underbelly, as it had rolled into a ditch.

The woman, who did not want to be named, said five bystanders tried to save the man.

After trying to remove him from the vehicle, she said two men took turns performing CPR, while another man called 000.

“The people doing CPR were just champions,” she said.

“They were cool, calm and collected. They were taking turns, doing what they needed to do.”

Trying to calm her three young children in the back seat, she said she felt helpless.

“There was nothing my husband and I could do. All we could do was pray,” she said.

With traffic at a standstill, she said a small crowd waited for emergency services.

Queensland Ambulance Service and Queensland Fire and Emergency Services crews arrived on scene at

4.20pm.

