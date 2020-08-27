Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
A Mackay police officer is charged with rape. Photo: Zizi Averill
A Mackay police officer is charged with rape. Photo: Zizi Averill
Crime

Mackay off-duty cop rape case in court

Janessa Ekert
, janessa.ekert@news.com.au
27th Aug 2020 3:45 PM | Updated: 6:29 PM
Premium Content Subscriber only

THE case against an off-duty Mackay cop accused of raping a woman after giving her a lift has been adjourned until next month.

It is alleged the senior constable, who cannot be named for legal reasons, raped the woman between January 10 and 13 this year.

She was a stranger to him.

The case was briefly mentioned in the Mackay Magistrates Court this week.

The court has previously heard the officer planned to contest the allegation, but no formal pleas have been entered yet.

Because of the charge, the case must be moved to Mackay District Court.

Matters are listed for committal mention in late September.

*For 24-hour sexual violence support call the national hotline 1800RESPECT on 1800 737 732 or MensLine on 1800 600 636.

 

mackay courts mackay crime mackay magistrates court mackay police
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        New Cannonvale medical centre plans in the pipeline

        Premium Content New Cannonvale medical centre plans in the pipeline

        Health Plans for a medical centre with eight consult rooms came to the council table years ago.

        ‘I’m an ex-miner, I support Adani, support all coal mines’

        Premium Content ‘I’m an ex-miner, I support Adani, support all coal mines’

        Politics Burdekin’s Labor candidate commits to coal after claims Whitsunday candidate...

        What our candidates should be saying about the reef

        Premium Content What our candidates should be saying about the reef

        Letters to the Editor LETTER: We need to rebuild an economy based on our future needs and not on...

        Whitsunday teams cement place in finals series

        Premium Content Whitsunday teams cement place in finals series

        Sport The Whitsunday United club secured some convincing victories on the weekend.