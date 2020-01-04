Mackay police appeal to drivers after risky behaviour

MACKAY police have urged motorists to heed officers’ ­directions after a dangerous ­incident on the Bruce Highway on Thursday, which could have ended in tragedy.

Senior Constable Stephen Smith said while travelling in Bloomsbury in the afternoon, the road policing unit noticed a bushfire burning on both sides of the highway and blowing smoke across the road.

The Mackay Crime Prevention Unit officer said members of the road unit began directing ­passing motorists to slow down due to low visibility and for the safety of fire crews that had ­arrived to extinguish the blaze.

Sen-Constable Smith said police were alarmed by the number of cars which ­continued travelling 100km/h through the area, ignoring police directions and signage.

“Obviously it was very ­disappointing for police and ­fireys,” he said.

“We ask that motorists take heed and consider the safety of the people who are working in those situations, and also for ­themselves.”

Sen-Constable Smith said the situation put RFS crew members, who were working to extinguish the fires close to the road, in harm’s way.

“They might take a step backwards or they may move close to the roadway, if there’s a vehicle travelling at 100km/h in that situation, that presents a real risk to their safety.”

In recent years, police have pressured the Queensland Government to introduce laws forcing motorists to slow down when passing an emergency service vehicle with flashing lights.

Several states have already introduced similar legislation, including Victoria and Western Australia.