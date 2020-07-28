Mackay primary students react to space launch plan

A PROPOSAL to launch rockets into space from Abbot Point is tipped to create thousands of jobs by 2036 and pump millions into our economy.

As part of a wider plan to lure businesses in "future" industries to Queensland, the State Government will begin consultation to become an Australasian leader in space launch technologies.

Development Minister Kate Jones and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert made the announcement during today's visit to Beaconsfield State School.

A group of Year 5 and 6 students were very excited, having spent the afternoon learning about rockets and launching their own into the air.

More stories:

City to sea bike path officially opens in Mackay

Unveiled: Council's plan to overhaul Seaforth Esplanade

New 'paddock to bottle' distillery to open this year

The Daily Mercury sat down with six students to ask them why they were so thrilled to have a rocket launch pad in the region.

Here's what they had to say:

Emmett Emeny, Year 5: "Because I don't even have to leave my home town to go to it.”

Subscriber benefits:

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Your questions about the new Daily Mercury format answered

How to make the most of your Mercury subscription

Hayden Blines, Year 6: "It means I don't have to go anywhere else to pursue my dream job."

Albert Jackson, Year 6: "Because it's going to open up more possibilities for our future generation."

Benson Parker: "It's just amazing that it's coming to Queensland and my hometown. It's just a dream.”

Bailey Houweling, Year 6: "Because it will give many jobs to people."