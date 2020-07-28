Menu
Rocket launch at Beaconsfield State School
Mackay primary students react to space launch plan

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@dailymercury.com.au
28th Jul 2020 6:30 PM
A PROPOSAL to launch rockets into space from Abbot Point is tipped to create thousands of jobs by 2036 and pump millions into our economy.

As part of a wider plan to lure businesses in "future" industries to Queensland, the State Government will begin consultation to become an Australasian leader in space launch technologies.

Development Minister Kate Jones and Mackay MP Julieanne Gilbert made the announcement during today's visit to Beaconsfield State School.

A group of Year 5 and 6 students were very excited, having spent the afternoon learning about rockets and launching their own into the air.

The Daily Mercury sat down with six students to ask them why they were so thrilled to have a rocket launch pad in the region.

Here's what they had to say:

Emmett Emeny, Year 5:
"Because I don't even have to leave my home town to go to it."

Hayden Blines, Year 6:
Hayden Blines, Year 6: "It means I don't have to go anywhere else to pursue my dream job."
Albert Jackson, Year 6:
Albert Jackson, Year 6: "Because it's going to open up more possibilities for our future generation."
Benson Parker:
Benson Parker: "It's just amazing that it's coming to Queensland and my hometown. It's just a dream.”
Bailey Houweling, Year 6:
Bailey Houweling, Year 6: "Because it will give many jobs to people."
Mitchell Nash, Year 6:
Mitchell Nash, Year 6: "It will allow me to look from my backyard and see a rocket fly into the air."
