Mackay punters ... get ready to sing for your grog

ASTRID JORGENSEN is living her dream. She travels around Australia and overseas encouraging people to sing.

Ms Jorgensen is one of the founders of Pub Choir, which will come to Mackay in late August.

Pub Choir is an initiative Ms Jorgensen and Megan Bartholomew, both former high school music teachers, began to encourage everyday people to sing together.

"Meg and I were having a bit of a sad talk one night about how we missed singing with our friends,” Ms Jorgensen said.

"We were teaching music all day but missing being part of the choir and so we decided to throw an event where we could get all our friends together singing.

"We wondered, 'how can we entice people to sing with us?' and quickly decided the answer was beer. Beer is a great vocal coach for the shy singer.”

That's when a conversation between friends sparked a movement. Not long after in April 2017, the women hosted their first Pub Choir event at a tiny pub in Brisbane's West End - The Bearded Lady.

"We are on a mission to prove that everyone can sing. Singing is something that makes all of us human,” Ms Jorgensen said.

"It feels good and it's not about the outcome. On the night we divide the crowd in to three groups and teach a song, most will know, in three-part harmony.

"Expect to be surprised. By the end of the night we'll all be singing together. I encourage all to come with an open mind.”

The event is part of the Love You Queensland tour hitting regional towns across the state and will be digitally documented as part of a larger video performance comprising all towns on the tour.

Pub Choir takes place on Sunday, August 25 from 7pm at Mackay Surf Lifesaving Supporters Club. Tickets are now sold out.