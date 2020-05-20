Mackay region ‘luckiest’ in Qld after spate of lotto wins

Mackay and Whitsundays has had the most amount of division one lotto wins in Qld in 2020.

IT might not be a winning year so far but even COVID-19 cannot dampen the spirit of some lucky Queenslanders.

If you have never bought a lotto ticket, now might be a good time to start.

Mackay and Whitsundays residents have been named the luckiest in Queensland this year, winning the most division one lotto wins out of any other region.

Queenslanders have taken home $125 million in division one prize money so far this year, with six division one wins in the Mackay region.

Mackay residents are ‘lucky’ according to new data released by The Lott.

The data looks at all the division one wins across Lotto, Oz Lotto, Powerball, Set for Life, Super 66 and Lotto Strike between January 1, 2020 and May 19, 2020.

Winnings in each state:

Victoria $106 million

Queensland $126 million

New South Wales & ACT $157 million

Western Australia $33 million

South Australia $13 million

Northern Territory $8 million

Tasmania $3 million

The Mackay region has had the most amount of lotto wins in Qld so far this year.

The Lott spokeswoman Ally Ramsamy said many of this year’s winners had been through hardship and won the lotto at the “perfect time”.

“One man lost his family home in the January bushfires while several others had lost their jobs because of COVID-19 closures,” she said.

Ms Ramsamy said winners had also chose to spend their money differently this year with overseas holiday off the cards.

“In recent months it has been about sharing the money with family and completing home renovations,” she said.