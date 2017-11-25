MACKAY REGION VOTES: Live coverage Qld election day 2017

WELCOME to Queensland Election 2017. We will rolling updates throughout the day as voters decide who will lead the state for the next three years.

Polling booths are open across North Queensland, with four electorates in this area to be decided.

There are dozens of places to cast your vote

Once the polling booths close at 6PM, the Electoral Commission Queensland will begin counting up the results for the 93 state electorates.

Through the evening, it will update poll results every two minutes as it works through more than 2.6 million votes.

At a state level, the Palaszczuk Labor team looks likely to be returned, with some predicting them to claim 48 seats and potentially up to 54 in the new 93-seat parliament.

Locally, the most interesting battles are developing in Mirani, where the ALP's Jim Pearce faces tough Opposition from LNP's Kerry Latter and One Nation's Stephen Andrew. Commentators have pegged this one as being too close to call.

Eyes will also be on the seat of Whitsunday, where the LNP's Jason Costigan is facing a strong challenge from Noel Skippen for One Nation and Bronwyn Taha, ALP. Peter Beattie's pick is a 50/50 between Labor and One Nation, Campbell Newman has the seat down for a Labor gain.

North again, in the Burdekin, Dale Last, for the LNP, has a challenge from Sam Cox (ON). But ALP's Mike Brunker could get over the line on One Nation preferences.

The seat of Mackay is expected to stay with ALP's Julieanne Gilbert.

There's been a few changes in the local political landscape since the Palaszczuk Government swept to power back in 2015.

8:35AM

Deputy Editor Troy Kippen is at Eimeo

It's Saturday morning and a line of voters has already formed at the all important Eimeo polling booth.

Volunteers arrived early covering every square metre with election signs and handing out how to vote cards, to the dozens of people who turned up early to vote.

Peter Byers is a volunteer for Jason Costigan and the LNP.

Peter Byers, Allan Millington, Jason Newitt and Angus Newitt are true believers in the LNP in Whitsunday Troy Kippen

"I will be here all day and if it all goes well I will be here half the night.”

"I think it is the most important booth of the lot. We believe there is a 5% swinging vote here and we want to make sure we get some of that.”

Mr Byers said there was some pressure on the LNP in the seat , but "we are a fairly dedicated bunch (of volunteers)”.

Labor candidate Bronwyn Taha was also at the Eimeo booth in the morning to greet the voters.

ALP candidate for Whitsunday Bronwyn Taha with some of her supporters at Eimeo Troy Kippen

"I am feeling okay, obviously I'm rather tired,” she said.

"Today there is a real choice here, there is a clear choice.”

Ms Taha is expected to keep campaigning all day.

"I am going until 6pm and will talk to as many people as I can,” she said. "I will start here and work my way north.”

She said Eimeo has always been an important booth in the Whitsunday race.

"It's a big booth. I think it is one of the biggest booths in the state,” she said.

She said she was going to stay in Eimeo until about 12pm before heading off to visit other booths.

"It's a big electorate,” she said.