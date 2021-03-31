Menu
A Mackay resident has tested positive to COVID-19. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Bianca De Marchi
Health

Mackay resident tests positive for COVID-19

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
31st Mar 2021 12:45 PM
A Mackay resident has tested positive to COVID-19, bringing the region's total case tally to date to 17.

The returned overseas traveller tested positive while in hotel quarantine and is now being treated in a Brisbane hospital.

The person has not been in the Mackay community while infectious and health authorities have advised there is no reason for the community to be alarmed.

The new case has been added to Mackay Hospital and Health Service's case total because they reside in Mackay.

Mackay Hospital and Health Service is not managing any active cases.

The Queensland Health website states 17 total COVID-19 cases are listed for Mackay Hospital and Health Service, with 16 cases now recovered.

covid19 covid-19 mackay hospital and health services overseas traveller
Mackay Daily Mercury

