Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Reader pets for Gold Coast Eye June 20
Reader pets for Gold Coast Eye June 20
News

Mackay residents encouraged to share pet photos

Mel Frykberg
25th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

COUNCIL is encouraging residents to share photos of how they practise responsible pet ownership to help raise awareness in the community.

Pet Registration Day is held annually to spread the responsible pet ownership message, but due to COVID-19 restrictions council will not be holding the event in 2020.

Community and Client Services director Angela Hays said council would instead engage with the community through the council website and social media.

More stories:

Council’s multi-million dollar CBD land buy-up

New $7 million baby boomer estate for Andergrove

WATERFRONT DREAM: Next step for river development

Eye-watering cost of cleaning weed-infested lagoon

“We are encouraging pet owners to share photos of themselves and their pets practising responsible pet ownership,” she said.

“This could be anything from taking your dog for a walk on a leash, playing in an off-leash dog park, a photo of your pet sporting a collar with a council pet registration tag or pictures of them playing in an adequately-fenced yard.

“We will choose one winner each week and they will take home a $100 voucher from a local pet store.”

Subscriber benefits:

How to make the most of your digital subscription

Daily puzzles and Sudoku another reason to stay subscribed

adoptable pets community mackay regional council
Mackay Daily Mercury

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        LNP representatives discuss post COVID plans for Whitsundays

        premium_icon LNP representatives discuss post COVID plans for Whitsundays

        News LNP leader Deb Frecklington and Whitsunday candidate Amanda Camm are meeting with operators to discuss post COVID-19 plans.

        • 25th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        GALLERY: A glimpse at the Whitsunday Times’ big stories

        premium_icon GALLERY: A glimpse at the Whitsunday Times’ big stories

        News Take a look back at the heartbreaking, heartwarming and hilarious stories that have...

        • 25th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        Rugby league shutdowns benefiting rival codes

        premium_icon Rugby league shutdowns benefiting rival codes

        Sport As local rugby league competitions fall like dominoes across the state, rival codes...

        • 25th Jun 2020 5:00 AM
        GALLERY: Flashback of Whitsunday Times staff through years

        premium_icon GALLERY: Flashback of Whitsunday Times staff through years

        News Take a look back at some of the faces to come through our doors

        • 25th Jun 2020 5:00 AM