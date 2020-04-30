Menu
Royal Australian College of General Practitioners President Dr Harry Nespolon. Picture: Supplied
Mackay residents urged to download COVID-19 app

Mel Frykberg
30th Apr 2020 12:01 PM
MACKAY residents have been urged to follow the advice given to all Australians from the Royal Australian College of General Practitioners and download the COVID-19 tracing app.

RACGP president Dr Harry Nespolon said the contract tracing app COVIDSafe would make a real difference in combating the pandemic, despite concerns about privacy and security.

“People in communities across Australia are doing such a great job of flattening the curve and this next step will help us trace and contain this virus,” Dr Nespolon said.

He asked that people encourage their family members and friends to download the app.

“In the interests of combating this pandemic it’s essential that people take advantage of COVIDSafe so that we can better track cases of COVID-19 and limit its spread in the community,” Dr Nespolon said.

“This app will also help to protect the GPs on the frontline who are still in their clinics working hard to care for patients with a variety of health conditions across Australia.”

covid 19 covid-19safe app health care health workers mackay coronavirus racgp racgp president dr harry nespolon
