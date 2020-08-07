Mackay Ring Road night works delayed

Footage from the Department of Transport and Main Roads showcases the almost complete Mackay Ring Road.

Footage from the Department of Transport and Main Roads showcases the almost complete Mackay Ring Road.

NIGHT works scheduled for the Peak Downs Highway have been postponed.

The work is part of the Mackay Ring Road project and will now be moved to early next week.

After more than a decade in the making, the construction of the Ring Road is expected to finish late this month or early September.

December 2018: The site of the planned Ring Road in Mackay. The project was granted $280 million of federal funding for stage two of construction in December 2018.

A statement from the Transport and Main Roads Department said minor delays would impact traffic between Sextons Rd and Horse and Jockey Rd at Racecourse when work begins next week.

Subscriber benefits:

Join us for morning tea: Your chance to win a tablet

Five ways to get more from your digital subscription

WATCH: Your guide to reading the Daily Mercury online

Crews will be onsite between 7pm and 5am Monday and Tuesday.

Motorists are asked to observe signage and drive to conditions.