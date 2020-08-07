Menu
Footage from the Department of Transport and Main Roads showcases the almost complete Mackay Ring Road.
Mackay Ring Road night works delayed

Ashley Pillhofer
, ashley.pillhofer@dailymercury.com.au
7th Aug 2020 2:30 PM
NIGHT works scheduled for the Peak Downs Highway have been postponed.

The work is part of the Mackay Ring Road project and will now be moved to early next week.

After more than a decade in the making, the construction of the Ring Road is expected to finish late this month or early September.

December 2018: The site of the planned Ring Road in Mackay. The project was granted $280 million of federal funding for stage two of construction in December 2018.
A statement from the Transport and Main Roads Department said minor delays would impact traffic between Sextons Rd and Horse and Jockey Rd at Racecourse when work begins next week.

Crews will be onsite between 7pm and 5am Monday and Tuesday.

Motorists are asked to observe signage and drive to conditions.

