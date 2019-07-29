Mackay Rugby Union grand final: Enter the Redmen

FINALS REMATCH: Mackay City, premiers of the 2018 Mackay Rugby Union A-grade competition, will get their second chance at a premiership against the same opponents as last year, the Proserpine/Whitsunday Raiders.

MACKAY City Redmen reprised their role as A-Grade rugby union grand finalists after they dismantled the Kuttabul Camelboks on Saturday.

The Camelboks were out to defy history and for redemption after last year's loss to City in the same round of finals.

That was not meant to be, as the minor premiers worked up a strong 32-10 win over the finals underdogs.

Redmen coach James Herron said the win was a much-needed confidence booster after his team were bested in the first week of finals.

"Last week's game against Whitsunday, we thought we deserved it and went in there a bit overconfident,” he said.

"This week it really counted and we went in there and earned it.”

Mackay City launched off in strong form, but towards the back end of the first half a few errors gave Kuttabul their chance to close the gap.

Heron, who has been with the Redmen for six years, laughed when he said his team always make it hard for themselves come finals.

"In that time we've been to six grand finals and have always done it the hard way, the Redman way,” he said.

"We don't make it easy for ourselves, and that's what we did on Saturday. Luckily we prevailed.”

Paul Raikaki and captain Junior So were highlighted as the top workers of the match.

"Paul is usually a flanker, but he played out of position this game,” Heron said.

"He's not 100 per cent fit, but he was probably our top player.

"He was deadly everywhere, from tackling to organising the back line and pilfering the ball.”

Heron said So's uncanny ability to change the momentum of the game had been an asset week to week.

This week it was his command and leadership on-field that gave the Redmen a kick in the right direction.

While the exciting elimination rounds seem to have paved the way to another City-Raiders finale, Heron said his men paid no heed to last year's result.

"It's a different squad to last year. Some of these guys don't know finals footy here,” he said.

"We're trying to take it day by day.”