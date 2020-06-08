Menu
Two Mackay teenagers have been charged in relation to a stolen car from Airlie Beach at the weekend.
Crime

Mackay teens arrested after stolen car joy ride

Heidi Petith
, Heidi.Petith@dailymercury.com.au
8th Jun 2020 6:45 PM
POLICE have arrested two Mackay teenagers in connection with an alleged attempted armed robbery and grand theft auto at Airlie Beach on Saturday.

A Queensland Police Service spokesman said police found the stolen Holden Commodore at the rear of a commercial property at Rosewood Drive at Rural View during a routine patrol this afternoon.

A 17-year-old girl and 13-year-old boy were arrested at the scene and taken into custody.

Police will allege the duo approached a person in a vehicle at Airlie Beach on Saturday, threatened them with a knife and attempted to make off with their vehicle.

The teens then allegedly walked off and stole the Holden Commodore which was found in Mackay this afternoon.

Police have charged the 17 year old with attempted armed robbery, unlawful use of a motor vehicle, evading police and driving without a licence.

The 13 year old is charged with unlawful use of a motor vehicle and wilful damage.

Both are due to appear at Mackay Childrens Court at a later date.

