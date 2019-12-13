Mackay to be the jewel in the NQ racing crown

Horses race up the straight in the NHP Open Handicap at Mackay Turf Club on Derby Day, Saturday, October 6, 2018.

Horses race up the straight in the NHP Open Handicap at Mackay Turf Club on Derby Day, Saturday, October 6, 2018.

MACKAY will be the jewel in the North Queensland racing crown next year, when the Mackay Turf Club hosts the first-ever Northern Jewel 3YO Handicap worth over $100,000.

Racing Queensland has announced it is set to expand its northern programming in 2020 with the introduction of the Magic Millions Guineas Series and the launch of four new feature races.

Widely viewed as one of the nation’s biggest – and well-regarded – racing brands, Magic Millions will sponsor four Guineas races across Mackay, Rockhampton, Townsville and Cairns, with almost $250,000 in prize money and QTIS bonuses going on the line.

Building upon the established Townsville Guineas, which will enjoy a prize money increase from $30,000 to $50,000, RQ will introduce three new Magic Millions-sponsored races in July and August – the Capricorn, Whitsunday and Daintree Guineas – which also will be worth $50,000 apiece.

As a further enhancement, any QTIS registered horse which can win two or more of the Capricorn, Whitsunday and Townsville Guineas will receive a $25,000 bonus in the form of a QTISx sales voucher.

“It’s exciting to see the Magic Millions brand extending into Central and North Queensland through the Guineas Series,” RQ CEO Brendan Parnell said.

“Our northern centres play a pivotal role in the Queensland racing landscape and it’s important that we recognise their contribution to the industry by building out their feature race days – making it more attractive for trainers, owners and racegoers as a whole.

“Following the success of the Northern Crowns, the Magic Millions Guineas Series should add an extra dimension to next year’s Northern Queensland Racing Carnival.”

Magic Millions managing director Barry Bowditch was equally enthusiastic about the initiative.

“Via this new sponsorship we are excited to support racing in regional Queensland, in particular North Queensland,” Mr Bowditch said.

“Fostering the continued growth of the industry and our participants in regional areas throughout the racing season is a key component of our long-term commitment to Queensland.”

In addition to the Magic Millions Guineas Series, RQ has also announced the introduction of the $105,000 Northern Jewel for three-year-olds.

Staged exclusively for QTIS horses, the inaugural edition will be held at the Mackay Turf Club in April before rotating to Rockhampton, Townsville and Cairns in future years.

With the annual Jewel Race Day on the Gold Coast among the highlights on the Queensland racing calendar, the Northern Jewel is expected to attract its own following in 2020 and beyond.

“The Northern Jewel will support our highly successful QTIS program and will allow those in the north to race for metropolitan-level prize money,” Mr Parnell said.

“It complements our Summer and Winter carnivals and provides a real incentive to those who are supporting racing in the Sunshine State.”

The Magic Millions Guineas Series will be open to all three-year-old horses and not restricted to those bought through the Magic Millions sales.

Magic Millions Guineas Series

July 4, 2020 – Rockhampton JC – Magic Millions Capricorn Guineas 3YO – Handicap 1500m $50,000 plus QTIS bonuses

July 11, 2020 – Mackay TC – Magic Millions Whitsunday Guineas 3YO – Handicap 1560m $50,000 plus QTIS bonuses

July 25, 2020 – Townsville TC – Magic Millions Townsville Guineas 3YO – Handicap 1560 $50,000 plus QTIS bonuses

August 8, 2020 – Cairns JC – Magic Millions Daintree Guineas 3YO Handicap – 1250m $50,000 plus QTIS bonuses

Northern Jewel 3YO Handicap

April 25, 2020 – Mackay TC – Northern Jewel 3YO Handicap – 1300m $105,000 (QTIS horses only)