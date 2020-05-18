Mackay Tourism centre move is on despite COVID-19

MACKAY Tourism’s plan to move its Nebo Road information centre by June is still on track depsite fears of delays due to COVID-19.

Communications officer Dan Brown said the only thing that would delay the move to the Bluewater Lagoon was bad weather.

“We will be moving lock, stock and barrel to two buildings at Bluewater Lagoon,” Mr Brown said.

“The kiosk will be located in one of the buildings and the other building will serve as an administration office.”

Mr Brown said COVID-19 had caused unprecedented challenges to tourism, and moving to the Bluewater Lagoon came at an important time as Mackay Tourism looked to stimulate visitor expenditure in the region

“Bluewater Lagoon makes the ideal location for a visitor information kiosk,” Mr Brown said.

“The area is frequently used by locals, who Mackay Tourism would be aiming to inspire to invite their friends and relatives to visit the region.

“Bluewater Lagoon and Caneland are also very popular spots for corporate travellers to the region and this, combined with our existing visitor information network that services our drive market, will maximise regional promotion to passing travellers.”

The information centre will continue to operate from Nebo Road until the new centre opens in June.