Mackay welcomes overhaul to send migrants bush

BIG MOVE: Joseph Joseph, Gishy Koikkara, Eleena Joe, and Edwin Joe, originally from Kerala in southern India, were sworn in as Australian citizens earlier this year. Emma Murray

TWO new visas will require migrants to live in regional areas for three years before they can be granted permanent residence.

The planned visas - one for students and one for skilled workers - would increase migrant numbers in the regions to 23,000, an almost three-fold rise on 2017-18 numbers.

Mackay Mayor Greg Williamson said he applauded any initiative that would "deliver people to our region to fill jobs”.

"If you put Mackay into Seek each morning, you'll get more than 1000 jobs and many of them are outside the mining industry,” he said.

"We can offer a range of skilled worker jobs in this region.

"It used to make my blood boil when politicians argued we needed to stop immigration because Sydney is full.

"Regional Australia is not full. Immigration brings growth to our area.

"When you marry that with incentives for students, that does put the icing on the cake with our ability to grow our university and allows our university to offer a wider range of subjects.

"It also encourages families to move to our areas which is a great outcome for us.”

The visas form part of the Morrison Government's sweeping overhaul to Australia's population strategy, which also includes reducing the overall migrant intake by 120,000 people over four years.

In a bid to divert pressure from city universities and help build dying regional communities, scholarships will be given to Australians and international students to study at regional universities. The initiative will also offer international students at regional universities an additional year in Australia on a post-study work visa as an incentive.

The blueprint, driven by skilled demand and businesses needing workers, is buttressed by Prime Minister Scott Morrison's pledge to build the infrastructure needed for the changes and current demands.

To boost the number of skilled people in the regions, 18 extra occupations have been listed to open the program to more migrants. As well as dentists and anaesthetists, there are a number of agricultural jobs listed.

The latest Census showed that 83 per cent of the overseas-born population were living in capital cities.

Mr Morrison believes people will be lured to the regions if it is easier to get permanent residency.

"Migrants are an invaluable part of Australia's economic and social fabric. Our economic strength is supported by a successful migration program that brings skilled people of working age,” he said.

"It will take pressure off in those cities that are straining, while supporting the cities and towns that are keen to have stronger growth.”

Cr Williamson said he was concerned the announcement was just dressing up the already existing 489 visa that encourages people to move to the regions. He said he hoped a new body to ensure consistent population growth had some teeth to ensure a good outcome for Mackay during the process.

"I do support this latest initiative and my hope is that it's not just a politicised initiative, that we see some rubber on the road,” he said.

"We really do need population growth in our area.

"To incentivise students and families through special regional based visas for immigrants is a great outcome. But why doesn't the government offer HECS relief for students graduating that keeps them in the north?

"We'd also like incentives for Australians who have a house in south eastern Australia but want to move to the regions for a better lifestyle.

"My thought process on this for years has been trying to focus on professionals because, if you can bring them here, it brings trickle down jobs.”

- with additional reporting from Renee Viellaris

