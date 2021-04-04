Mackay Whitsunday makes the most of a gloomy Easter
Mackay’s boat ramps and beaches were eerily quiet on what is typically one of the busiest days of the year.
Wet and windy weather on the Easter long weekend meant many opted for an indoor celebration, with Easter egg hunts and outdoor barbecues washed out by the rain.
Glimpses of the sun were few and far between as grey clouds covered much of the region.
But many didn’t let the gloomy weather dampen their spirits as families made the most of Easter Sunday by spending the afternoon at Mulherin Park.
Meteorologist James Thompson from the Bureau of Meteorology said showers would continue in Mackay and the Whitsundays into Monday.
“There is a shower or two for the Mackay and Whitsunday coast and those will hang around into Tuesday as well,” Mr Thompson said.
“From Wednesday onwards, the weather is fining up quite a bit and starting to warm up by the end of the week.”
The mercury will hover around a minimum of low 20s and a maximum of high 20s to low 30s all throughout next week.
