Amilya Carter, 14mo and Alysha Carter 12, taking a stroll at Mulherin Park on Easter Sunday in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Amilya Carter, 14mo and Alysha Carter 12, taking a stroll at Mulherin Park on Easter Sunday in Mackay. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Weather

Mackay Whitsunday makes the most of a gloomy Easter

Melanie Whiting
, melanie.whiting@news.com.au
4th Apr 2021 2:16 PM
Mackay’s boat ramps and beaches were eerily quiet on what is typically one of the busiest days of the year.

Wet and windy weather on the Easter long weekend meant many opted for an indoor celebration, with Easter egg hunts and outdoor barbecues washed out by the rain.

Glimpses of the sun were few and far between as grey clouds covered much of the region.

But many didn’t let the gloomy weather dampen their spirits as families made the most of Easter Sunday by spending the afternoon at Mulherin Park.

Only a few cars spotted at the River St boat ramp on Easter Sunday. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Only a few cars spotted at the River St boat ramp on Easter Sunday. Picture: Melanie Whiting

Meteorologist James Thompson from the Bureau of Meteorology said showers would continue in Mackay and the Whitsundays into Monday.

“There is a shower or two for the Mackay and Whitsunday coast and those will hang around into Tuesday as well,” Mr Thompson said.

“From Wednesday onwards, the weather is fining up quite a bit and starting to warm up by the end of the week.”

The mercury will hover around a minimum of low 20s and a maximum of high 20s to low 30s all throughout next week.

Ryan Young pushes cousins Bayley Young, 5, and Felix Young, 6, on the swing at Mulherin Park, Mackay. Picture: Melanie Whiting
Ryan Young pushes cousins Bayley Young, 5, and Felix Young, 6, on the swing at Mulherin Park, Mackay. Picture: Melanie Whiting

A virtually empty Mackay Harbour boat ramp on Easter Sunday. Picture: Melanie Whiting
A virtually empty Mackay Harbour boat ramp on Easter Sunday. Picture: Melanie Whiting
