Mackay Whitsunday named top trending Easter destinations

Mackay and the Whitsundays are on the cusp of a huge tourist influx ahead of the Easter break, new research has predicted.

The latest Wotif.com data shows both regions have been identified as top trending Queensland destinations on the site.

Travel interest in Mackay has surged by more than 410 per cent, ahead of a 270 per cent travel interest boom in the Whitsundays.

After missing out on an Easter getaway last year due to COVID-19 lockdowns, the Wotif research reveals one in three Aussies (33 per cent) plan to travel over Easter and the school holidays.

Couple looking out to the view, Whitsunday Island. Picture: Brooke Miles for Riptide Creative

Wotif managing director Daniel Finch said it was fantastic to have Mackay as a top travel destination this Easter and the school holidays.

"Known for its endless sandy beaches, ancient coral reefs and lush tropical rainforests, Mackay is an adventure lover's paradise and as Aussies look to recreate their overseas holidays closer to home this year, Mackay is proving to be a popular choice," Mr Finch said.

"With so much on offer in Australia's sugar capital and great value accommodation options available, Mackay is an excellent family holiday destination these school holidays."

Most popular destinations over Easter and the school holidays:

Queensland

1. Gold Coast

2. Sunshine Coast

3. Brisbane

4. Cairns

5. Whitsundays

6. Hervey Bay

7. Rockhampton

8. Port Douglas

9. Townsville

10. Bundaberg

Trending destinations over Easter and the school holidays:

1. Hervey Bay - interest up over 670%

2. Bundaberg - interest up over 410%

3. Mackay - interest up over 410%

4. Whitsundays - interest up over 270%

5. Townsville - interest up over 230%

6. Cairns - interest up close to 215%

7. Port Douglas - interest up over 200%

8. Sunshine Coast - interest up close to 150%

9. Brisbane - interest up close to 115%

10. Gold Coast - interest up over 95%

