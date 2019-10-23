Mackay-Whitsunday’s $680m boost to state economy

A worker at the Werner Engineering workshop in Paget. The industrial manufacturing service centre works for clients in the mining, sugar, rail and other heavy industries around Mackay.

THE Mackay-Whitsunday manufacturing sector has pumped more than $682 million into the Queensland economy.

NQ Cranes is one of the many Mackay-Whitsunday manufacturers expanding production through advanced practices.

NQ Cranes Managing Director Wayne Pidgeon said the implementation of an electronic pipeline has allowed the company to advance its supply chain management to respond more effectively to customers.

“Improved productivity will ensure we will continue to supply locally sourced materials and remain competitive against international businesses in the domestic market,” Mr Pidgeon said.

“Receiving a Made in Queensland grant from the Queensland Government has helped us to improve communication within the organisation using the latest technologies.”

Ms Gilbert said with Queensland’s Month of Manufacturing happening throughout October it was important to acknowledge the jobs and value being created for Queenslanders.

“Locally we have more than 480 manufacturing businesses, and together they contributed $682.2 million to the Queensland economy in 2017-18,” Member for Mackay Julieanne Gilbert said.

“By the end of the September quarter 2019, the local sector here in Mackay-Whitsunday employed about 4400 people — jobs that are crucial for our region.”

Minister for Manufacturing Cameron Dick said the strong performances across many of Queensland’s regions highlight the importance of manufacturing as a job-creator and economic stimulator for the state.

“Manufacturing directly contributes about $20 billion annually to the Queensland economy and employs around 170,000 people,” Mr Dick said.

“The Palaszczuk Government is committed to growing the industry through initiatives like our $46 million Made in Queensland program and the Advanced Manufacturing 10-Year Roadmap and Action Plan.”

Other strong manufacturing regions in Queensland include: