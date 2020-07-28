Menu
A Mackay woman is accused of child negligence causing harm.
Crime

Mackay woman faces court accused of child neglect

Janessa Ekert
janessa.ekert@dailymercury.com.au
28th Jul 2020 5:00 AM | Updated: 5:42 AM
A MACKAY woman facing serious allegations of child negligence has had her case adjourned until next month.

The woman, aged in her early 30s is charged with one count of neglect causing harm on June 14 this year.

It is alleged the offending was against a child and occurred within the Mackay region.

The case was briefly mentioned in Mackay Magistrates Court on Monday when Legal Aid Queensland solicitor Danny Yarrow said further particulars would be needed for the charge.

He told the court the woman, who cannot be named for legal reasons, had lodged a Legal Aid application.

Under the Queensland Criminal Cold, the charge relates to "any person who unlawfully does any act, or omits to do any act which it is the person's duty to do, by which act or omission bodily harm is actually caused to any person".

If convicted, a person facing this charge would be guilty of a misdemeanour and liable to up to two years jail.

The case was adjourned to a date next month for mention.

