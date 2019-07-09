Mackay women's AFL gets huge sponsor

McDonalds local licensee, Nicki Ramsay and new Mackay AFL competition manager Christina Likos announcing the partnership between Mackay AFL and McDonalds.

AFL Queensland and McDonald's Mackay have partnered for the AFL Mackay Senior Women's Competition.

The partnership will continue until the 2021 season, with the competition to be named the AFL Mackay Women's McDonald's Cup.

The announcement is a major boost for female football in the region and comes on the back of the successful QW Winter Series match between the Gold Coast SUNS and Brisbane Lions, which was recently held at Mackay's Great Barrier Reef Arena.

AFL Queensland's newly appointment Competition and Club Development Manager- Mackay. Chrissie Likos, said the partnership provides a great opportunity to expand the reach of the game.

"We are thrilled to announce our partnership with McDonald's Mackay,” Likos said.

"This this partnership will continue to help us grow female participation across the region and encourage more and more females to be involved in our great game.”

McDonald's Mackay licensee, Niki Ramsay, believes that the partnership is a win-win for all involved.

"McDonald's Mackay are excited about partnering with AFL Mackay to support the continued growth of female participation the region,” she said.

"We have no doubt that this partnership will provide the community with greater opportunity to participate locally and that is very exciting.”

Female participation continues to grow in Mackay, with a 28% increase in women playing the game in the region this year. With the introduction of the Gold Coast SUNS AFLW team in 2020, there are more and more opportunities for young girls to progress through the AFL Queensland participation pathway to the elite level.