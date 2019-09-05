Mackay workers won't take time off when they're sick

Workers in Mackay feel they are unable to take time off when sick or injured due to income issues.

NEW research has revealed only one-third of Mackay and Townsville's workforce would be able to financially support themselves if they were sick or injured.

The study also found 39 per cent of workers could support themselves for up to a month.

But two in five workers said they would need to look at government benefits and disability pensions.

The research was commissioned by superannuation fund Rest in response to proposed Federal Government legislation, .

The bill aims to remove automatic life insurance inside superannuation for new members younger than 25 and existing members with account balances of less than $6000.

Rest chief executive officer Vicki Doyle said a significant number of Queenslanders would be unable to support themselves if they were too sick or injured to work.

"The government's proposal to switch to an opt-in model could exacerbate this financial vulnerability and embed widespread under insurance among young workers,” she said.

The research found 15 per cent of Queenslanders in Mackay and Townsville who should have taken time off work for health reasons could not afford to. The majority of the time off was for mental health reasons.

Forty-eight per cent had taken a break from work due to a physical health reasons, and 46 per cent had taken a break from work for mental health reasons.

When Assistant Treasurer and Minister for Housing Michael Sukkar read the bill in parliament, he said it would improve the provision of default insurance in superannuation.

"Given the significance of superannuation to Australians' retirement, the government wants to ensure that people's hard-earned savings are not unnecessarily eroded by inappropriate insurance arrangements,” he said.

"The government recognises that insurance through superannuation, of course, has value for many Australians. While working on these elements there have been numerous examples provided of how people have benefited from having insurance in times of need.

"However, what is not always mentioned are the circumstances where people have had a significant proportion, and often their entire account balance, eroded by insurance premiums.

"The government does not propose to prevent anyone from being able to obtain insurance coverage within superannuation, I want to note.

We are simply trying to ensure that the current settings meet the needs of members without inappropriately eroding their retirement savings.”

Cannonvale Eclipse senior financial advisor Nicholas Haratsis said he was alarmed by the lack of income protection coverage.

While customers are happy to insure physical items, like cars, homes and contents, Mr Haratsis said it was less common to secure their income.

With bills, and mortgages and cost of living expenses to pay, Mr Haratsis warned "if you lose that ability to do what you do, it all falls apart”.

As a high-risk, high-income sector, Mr Haratsis said it was a popular policy among miners.

But Mr Haratsis said everyone should seek coverage.

"Anyone who works, anyone who has debt, anyone who has a family should consider it,” he said.

"If your income stopped yesterday, how long would you survive for?”