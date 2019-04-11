Menu
Great Barrier Reef
Great Barrier Reef Cruise Whitsundays
Environment

Mackay's chance to speak on reef bill

11th Apr 2019 5:00 AM
PEOPLE in the Mackay region will today have their say on proposed changes to introduce new laws to strengthen Great Barrier Reef protection measures to improve the quality of water entering the reef.

While the decision to hold the hearings was welcomed, Clermont grazier and grain producer Peter Anderson said a lot of people had missed out on the opportunity to speak.

"But that doesn't mean people can't go along,” he said.

"In fact, we're calling for as many people as possible from the reef catchment areas in which the hearings are being held to get along and peaceably make your presence felt.”

Today's hearing will be at Souths Leagues Club, 10.30am-12.30pm.

