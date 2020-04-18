Mackay’s homeless state league team

Whitsunday Miners in front of a crowd of hundreds at Virgin Australia Stadium.

IT WAS the pinnacle point for Mackay football talent, but for the first three years of the club’s existence the Whitsunday Miners were homeless.

Striker Aaron Craig recalled training with the nomadic football team wherever there was grass to be had.

Whitsunday Miners Joe Civello takes on Capricorn Cougars David Mitchell at Rangers FC’s home-ground Eric Homan Park.

“(Coach) Graham Harvey had us training on any football fields we could find,” he said.

“We would train at the junior rugby league ovals. All the local clubs had their own fields and we had no home. We trained whenever their was a blade of grass, even going out to Slade Point to play on the rugby union oval there.”

Eventually Harrup Park extended a hand and hosted the Miners’ home games.

The oval was transformed into a standard football pitch by printing the lines horizontally along the outside deck.

Whitsunday Miners striker Aaron Craig tries to stop Cougars’ player Matt Saver from clearing the ball down field at Harrup Park.

“Harrup Park played a huge part in the success of the Miners for allowing us to play there,” Craig said.

“I didn’t know what show it would put on or how far away from the action they’d be. But it ended up being perfect.

“People could go out and have a beer and a feed and be right beside the goal box. It exceeded my expectations.”

The Mackay Stadium came on board when the Miners were set to host finals games to help seat the high crowd numbers that were predicted.

Whitsunday Miners coach Graham Harvey at Virgin Australia Stadium which was later named BB Print Stadium.

“We moved across there at the end of 2011 and then the stadium was our home ground for 2012,” he said.

Finally with a home ground to train and play on the Miners built a strong rapport with the public and even with the other team to call Mackay Stadium home, the Mackay Cutters.

“Some of the local boys knew the Cutters quite well,” Harvey said.

“All the players were similar ages and would see each other away from the venue as well.

“Sometimes between the two sets of coaches we’d have a bit of a change up. We had some of the boys playing some rugby and the Cutters having a go at football.

“It was nice to have that community spirit. The whole town in that 2012 season really paid us the respect that we had been fighting for that whole time.”