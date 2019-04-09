Mackay's leading trainer dominates Bowen races

SMART TYPE: Favor of God makes light work of her maiden victory at Bowen last Saturday. She was one of four winners for Mackay trainer John Manzelmann.

SMART TYPE: Favor of God makes light work of her maiden victory at Bowen last Saturday. She was one of four winners for Mackay trainer John Manzelmann. Kathryn Roberts

LEADING Mackay trainer John Manzelmann dominated Saturday's race meeting at Ben Bolt Park.

Manzelmann trained four of the five winners, capped off by the victory of Archie's Son in the feature Queens Beach Hotel Publicans Cup (1470m).

Archie's Son ($9) produced a marked improvement on recent efforts to overhaul brave top-weight Mustarrid and Salute by a length.

Mustarrid, who had the lion-share of support from punters, backed into $1.80 favouritism, spotted the winner 12.5kg in weight.

Archie's Son was ridden to success by Pietro Romeo, while the other three Manzelmann winners featured the common denominator of apprentice jockey Hannah English.

English opened her treble aboard Exoterical ($6) in the Bowen Turf Club Benchmark 50 Handicap (1000m).

Favor Of Gold justified his $2.40 favouritism by making light work of the Central Hotel Bowen QTIS Maiden Plate (1000m).

The three-year-old daughter of Falvelon had been unplaced in her seven previous runs but headed straight to the front under the urgings of English and strolled home to win by six lengths from stablemate Little Miss Sunday ($14).

English's final winner was Gingersnap, who held off the fast-finishing All About Magic by a nose in the Grand View Hotel Benchmark 60 Handicap (1200m).

Gingersnap ($4) sure does love Bowen, with Saturday's win his second from three appearances at Ben Bolt Park.

The quartet lifted Manzelmann to 40 winners for the season from 407 runners and prizemoney won past the $500,000 barrier.

The non Manzelmann-trained winner on the program was Ronald Finch's Try Before Dubai ($5) in the Pit Pony Class B Handicap (1280m).

Try Before Dubai withstood a lion-hearted charge from Deacon Black in the concluding stages to register just her second win from 47 career starts.

Finch, who trains in Townsville, only has a boutique stable, but they seem to love Bowen.

He prepared Kap It Off to win at one of last month's TAB meetings and Try Before Dubai, ridden by jockey Chelsea Jokic, was well-fancied ahead of Saturday's assignment.

Following what has been a hectic period, the Bowen Turf Club has a break from racing until Whitsunday Family Race Day on June 1.