Mackay’s New Year’s Eve chaos by the numbers

As many revellers rang in 2021 at private celebrations this New Year’s Eve police were kept busy by a variety of call outs across the Mackay region.

Mackay District Duty Officer senior sergeant Trevor Robson said New Year’s celebrations in the two safe night precincts were fairly tame.

Sen Sgt. Robson said there were increased crowds at the Mackay and Airlie Beach party districts, but any chaos was subdued compared to past years.

“It’s the same thing that happens every week here,” Sen Sgt. Robson said.

“It was no different from any other Friday night.

“People were generally well behaved.”

Between having to wrangle tipsy patrons and anti-social partiers, police also had to monitor COVID restrictions.

“Crowds were up but people were practising COVID safe distancing and were fairly compliant,” Sen Sgt. Robson said.

He said no COVID infringements were issued in either safe night precincts.

Sen Sgt. Robson said 10 people were arrested for public nuisance and low level assaults in Mackay and Airlie Beach, and one man was assaulted while heavily intoxicated at West Mackay.

Sen Sgt. Robson said a 20-year-old Marian man was near Barton St when he was attacked at 10.11pm on New Year’s Eve.

“He was attacked by an unknown male offender, and an unknown amount of offenders,” Sen Sgt. Robson said.

“He doesn’t even know, he was that drunk.”

He said the man was treated for injuries to his face and taken to Mackay Base Hospital in a stable condition.

Sen Sgt. Robson said an investigation into the assault was continuing.

Parties were not contained to the safe night district, with police called to incidents in homes throughout Mackay, Isaac and the Whitsundays.

“We were very busy with job calls to houses … in particular in the Northern Beaches and around Mackay,” he said.

Sen Sgt. Robson said wet weather may have convinced many people to stay indoors, at private functions and parties.

NEW YEAR’S EVE CHAOS BY THE NUMBERS

Police incidents from 6pm New Year’s Eve to 2pm New Year’s Day: 340 jobs

Arrests for public nuisance and low level assault: 10 people

Obstruction of police: Four people

Serious assaults: One person. A 20-year-old Marian man was assaulted in West Mackay.

Drunk drivers: Four people

Highest drunk driving reading: A driver recorded a blood alcohol reading of 0.202, more than four times the legal limit at Airlie Beach

Drug drivers: Four people

Unlicensed drivers: Two people

Driving an unregistered and uninsured vehicle: One person