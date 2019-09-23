Mackay’s nutty switch from paddocks to orchards

The AMS said the two-day MacGroup workshop would aim to convince rural landholders to make the nutty decision to convert their farms to macadamia orchards.

AN AGRICULTURAL delegation is pushing to turn the sugar city into Mactown — macadamia town.

The Australian Macadamia Society is set to arrive in the region this week.

“While there are currently a handful of established macadamia orchards located in Mackay and its surrounds, the area is undergoing rapid expansion as a macadamia producing region,” the AMS said.

“There are no shortage of new growers entering the industry, many of who are in the process of converting existing agricultural land — like cane — to macadamia production.”

The MacGroup workshop would feature two of the “original sugar cane to macadamia conversion farms,” the AMS said.

MacGroup attendees would be able to tour Oakenden and Koumala macadamia orchards. Photo: Max Fleet

This includes one of the earliest converts, Graham and Roberta Matsen, who transformed their Koumala cane paddock into a macadamia orchard, and the Oakenden orchard Mackay Macadamias, formerly Red Eye Macadamias.

A tour of the brand-new 700ha Oakenden macadamia nursery, run by Joe and Christine Muscat would also allow attendees to see more than 8000 young trees, AMS said.

It said the MacGroup workshop would explore the specific challenges of growing in the North Queensland region, including handling the region’s extreme, sometimes cyclonic climate.

The workshop would feature leading researchers and macadamia consultants to advise interested growers in key issues, including pest and disease management, irrigation, orchard management and crop management.

The MacGroup workshop will be held on Tuesday September 24 and Wednesday September 25

For more information visit: https://www.australianmacadamias.org/industry/events/mackay-macgroup