Reds lock Harry Hockings was stood down by Queensland Rugby Union this morning.
Rugby Union

Bowen's rugby prodigy cut from Reds team

Aidan Cureton
18th May 2020 2:00 PM
A BOWEN rugby union talent has been stood down from the Queensland Reds by Queensland Rugby Union.

Harry Hockings and Reds teammates Izack Rodda and Isaac Lucas were stood down this morning after refusing to accept a pay reduction that was last month negotiated for by Rugby Australia and the Rugby Union Players Association.

Hockings, Rodda and Lucas are all represented by the same player agent.

In a statement this morning, the QRU said the players' agent, Anthony Picone, said the trio were "unwilling to accept a reduction in pay and their nomination for the federal government's JobKeeper subsidy".

Rugby Australia supported the decision to have the players stood down.

Hockings was born in Proserpine before moving to Bowen to play his junior years with the Mudcrabs. In 2018 he made his Queensland and Super Rugby debut in a Round 2 win against the Brumbies. He went on to make another 10 appearances that season.

He represented Australia at Under-20s level three times between 2016 and 18.

His Super Rugby career took off in 2019 and he finished the season with 12 caps for the Reds and played in his favoured lock position in 11 of them.

Hockings was regarded as one of the most promising young locks in the country and predicted to be a main threat in the Reds' squad this year.

Last year Hockings was also brought on as a regular training partner with the Wallabies.

The now-21 year old had a successful career with the Queensland Under-20s squad and helped the team to an undefeated national title in 2017.

The Reds returned to training on Monday in preparation for the Australian domestic competition set to resume in early July.

bowen mudcrabs harry hockings queensland reds super rugby
Mackay Daily Mercury

