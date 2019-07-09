Mackay's work in biofuels presented on world stage

MACKAY'S pioneering work converting biomass into biofuels will be presented on the international stage this week as the BIO World Congress begins.

Now in its 16th year, BIO is being held in Des Moines, Iowa from July 8-11 and more than 570 companies will be represented from 35 different countries.

The congress acts as an international forum for biofuels, synthetic biology, food ingredients, enzymes and renewable chemicals.

QUT Professor and Queensland biofutures envoy Ian O'Hara oversees the Mackay Renewable Bio Commodities Pilot Plant and is leading a research delegation to BIO and will be in attendance.

"The fact we have a Queensland pavilion at BIO, and that we have representation from two levels of government, our universities, and from local industry, makes our intentions to become a global bio leader clear," Prof O'Hara said.

Queensland is the only Australian state government to be represented at BIO, with State development, manufacturing, infrastructure and planning minister Cameron Dick attending as part of a trade mission to the US.

Mr Dick said he was eager to help Queensland's global biofutures reputation further.

"The Palaszczuk government's representation at the congress for the third consecutive year shows how serious we are about developing and growing biotech businesses and jobs in our state," Mr Dick said.

"At the 2018 congress, Queensland became the first jurisdiction in the world to sign up to the global below50 campaign and commit to sustainable fuel policies.

"This year, following our successful biofuels trials, I'll be highlighting how we, as a state, are delivering on that commitment."

below50 Australia secretariat Larissa Rose commended the State Government for setting the bio benchmark in Australia.

"The Queensland Government is head and shoulders above the rest of the nation when it comes to biofuels and biotech," Ms Rose said.

During his trade mission, Mr Dick will meet with leading global companies looking to invest in Queensland, and visiting a number of Iowan manufacturing and agriculture operations.

"This is all about ensuring Queensland is able to leverage its strategic advantages to become a major player in the global bioproducts and services market," Mr Dick said.

"It's a market expected to be worth US$1.1 trillion by 2022, and we want to capture our share of that investment."