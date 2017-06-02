Mackay/Whitsunday gets NPL team

FUTURE soccer stars in the Whitsundays will no longer have to travel to places like Townsville and Brisbane to play in a national quality league.

Mackay's bid for a National Premier League licence has been successful.

Mackay and Whitsundays Magpies Crusaders United, a joint venture between two clubs, will be one of two newcomers to a beefed-up NPL Queensland from 2018.

Whitsunday Football Club president Steve Tween said it would open the door for young local talent to progress and be identified locally.

"We are very happy that Mackay has a license in the area,” he said.

"It's a proven pathway for the junior players who want a higher level to go.

"The kids playing NPL football, when Brisbane coaches come up, there's an opportunity for the young talent to be seen.”

Tween said that while the senior mens side would likely travel around the state, their under-20s and youth sides would play largely out of Mackay.

It will mark the first time in five years, since the Mackay Miners folded, that there will be an NPL team in the Whitsunday region.

Crusaders president Daniel Dennis said the expansion was critical for clubs and players in the region and their ability to further their careers.

Crusaders technical director Darryl Cash said more than 70 local players would benefit from the expansion in the first year alone.

"We're hoping that the team will be representative of both the Mackay and Whitsunday regions and include some really exciting local talent,” Cash said.

"There will be five teams involved and it's obviously opening up a pathway for juniors to go all the way to seniors with the same club.”

The selection process for Crusaders United will be finalised by the end of the year, including all coaching positions. Selection trials are likely to begin in October. The new team will be joined in the state's top tier, by historic former National Soccer League force and reigning Flight Centre Premier League champions Lions FC.

From 2018, PlayStation 4 NPL Queensland will expand from 12 to 14 teams and will be underpinned by the 14-team Football Queensland Premier League (FQPL).

Seven regional centres are represented in the restructuring, which brings with it the added excitement of promotion and relegation as determined by the combined tally of Senior, Youth (U20s) and U18s points.

PLAYSTATION 4 NPL QUEENSLAND CLUBS

Brisbane City FC

Brisbane Olympic FC

Brisbane Roar FC Youth (Young Roar)

Brisbane Strikers FC

FNQ FC Heat

Gold Coast City FC

Lions FC

Mackay & Whitsundays Magpies Crusaders United

Moreton Bay United FC

Northern Fury FC

Redlands United FC

South West Queensland Thunder FC

Sunshine Coast FC

Western Pride FC