Mackerel falling for live baits

Phil Pike from Newcastle caught and released this solid GT with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

Phil Pike from Newcastle caught and released this solid GT with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

Rockwalls

FISHING the afternoon run-in tide into the evening at Wilsons Beach, Port of Airlie and the Whisper Bay rock walls with live baits, surface lures and plastics will be the best chance at a barra this week with salmon, jacks and queenfish being caught also.

Grunter and salmon have been readily taking strips of mullet, garfish and prawns fished on a lightly weighted running sinker rig.

Fish a light drag and allow the fish a few seconds to properly take your offering before setting the hook.

Whiting are still an option for the holidays at high tide off Cannonvale Beach with a few good flathead falling to soft plastics and vibes.

TOP TUNA: Rod Crowther with a mac tuna landed with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Rivers

PRAWNS have been the go to bait for fishing around rock bars, gutters and holes for salmon and grunter as there is an abundance of prawns in our river systems.

Cast netting mud bars and gutters will provide enough bait for a day's fishing or a lovely meal.

Trolling 5-8m divers is a great way to cover some ground and locate a few barra, once found continue to work the area either by trolling or dropping vibes down to the schooling fish.

If casting is your preferred method to chase barra, try casting weedless rigged soft plastic around snags and bends where there is any obstruction to the current.

Fish the plastics very slowly and be ready for hits as the plastic is sinking.

Jarad Owen landed this gold spot cod while trolling a lure on just 10lb line with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing. Contributed.

Islands

THE weekend will be much more favourable for targeting reef fish and fishing the grounds out wide with the smaller tides but the weather will also play a big part.

Fishing the shallows with lightly weighted prawns on a heavy hand line has accounted for some quality blueys,with nice sweetlip, and spangled emperor showing up. Trout and red throat are still in best numbers in that 20-30m depth where there is a bit of structure and bait.

Trolling baits and deep diving lures has been producing good numbers of mackerel.

Double Cones, Nara and Dolphin Point have been the most reliable of spots but with better weather the Edwards group and Leaper Shoal will be worth a shot.

Live baits have produced a good variety of species from mackerel and cobia to some very large unstoppable reefies.

This is a great technique while fishing the bottom, just be sure to remember you are only permitted to fish one rod per person while in a yellow zone.

Ryan Fuller, Whitsunday Fishing World

Rod with a nice fat coral trout boated with Reel Addiction Sport Fishing.

Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay

THE wind has interfered a little over the last week hampering anglers from making it out wide to their favourite spots.

Lucky for us that we have such good inshore grounds to help hold things up in blustery conditions.

Some big schools of herring have moved inshore recently and are providing some good light tackle fun for tuna, queenfish, various mackerel and trevally species.

The bait schools are continuously moving around so keep your anchor out of the water and be prepared to move with the bait.

The reef fishing hasn't been too bad over the last week either although on the nippier days the fish were a little harder to get excited.

Coral trout and sweetlip have been the mainstays on the shallow patches and some nice fingermark and grunter have been coming up from the deeper water.

Things have been quiet up in the estuaries but, with the water temperatures now on the rise, it's a good time to go and have look to see if the barra and the jacks are waking up from their winter slumber.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing

Reef

WITH the tides building to the new moon this last week has had the Spanish mackerel feeding well.

Fish ranging from 6-30kg have been taken both on the troll and fishing live baits whilst reef fishing.

Trout numbers were a little slower this week but if you persisted you can scratch up a feed.

A few reports of juvenile black marlin and sailfish are around for the sport fishermen which is a positive sign for the up coming game fish tournament in mid October.

Ash Matthews, Sea Fever Sportfishing