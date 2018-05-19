Mackerel hitting the deck on garfish rigs

REEF MONSTER: Adam Eggers from Brisbane with a 12kg red emperor caught at the reef on Thursday with Sea Fever Sportfishing.

REEF MONSTER: Adam Eggers from Brisbane with a 12kg red emperor caught at the reef on Thursday with Sea Fever Sportfishing. Ash Matthews

Reef

THE lead-up to the new moon last week has had the mackerel on the bite.

Plenty of fish around the 10kg mark up to 30kg have be reported.

Taking trolled lures and rigged garfish has been the best method. A few nice red emperor also taken over the deep reefs.

This coming week sees the tides easing although the winds will make it tough getting out to the reef. Hopefully those south east trade winds will ease and the good fishing should continue.

Ash Matthews, Sea Fever Sportfishing

Ben Schutt with a good fingermark caught on a soft plastic while on charter with Reel Addiction Sportfishing. Mick Underwood

Rockwalls/wharf

SHUTE Harbour wharf has had plenty of fish being caught over the last week with good reports of golden trevally and queenfish getting caught on dead and live baits with a few lucky anglers still catching the odd nice size coral trout.

At night the squid have started to show up in small numbers.

The rockwalls have been fishing well over the last week with great reports of grunter and trevally showing up for anglers using prawns.

Prossie River croc guide, Mark Norman, with a nice threadfin salmon caught this week. Mark Norman

Anglers using live baits have also had a bit of luck as the fingermark bream over last week's big tides came in in good numbers at the Sailing Club and Port of Airlie Marina.

A few barra have been doing the rounds but numbers are dropping as the colder water starts to slow them down.

Creeks/Proserpine river

THE small creeks around Airlie have had a few mud crabs and blue swimmer crabs moving around with the bigger tides.

Anglers reporting a few barra around Funnel Bay and Airlie creek but most of have been too small to keep.

Harrison Matthews Burt caught his first jack at Midge Point. Shane Burt

Flathead have been showing up in good numbers around the creek mouths on the run out tide.

Mangrove jack are still biting well in the creeks with anglers reporting good catches using pilchards and mullet fillets.

Proserpine river has had a great run of mud crabs still going and a fair few anglers reporting the salmon have been working the shallows and have been doing well live baiting with small mullet and live prawns.

Grant Spees, Whitsunday Fishing World

Amy Doleman at Pioneer Rocks. Trudy Doleman

Dingo Beach/Hydeaway Bay

THE fishing hasn't been too bad this week with the best bites coming from the deeper water. There have still been plenty of trout coming aboard off the shallow reefs but the average size has been down.

Getting up the creeks to get of the wind isn't a bad optionat the moment and there have been plenty of crabs and prawns getting caught in those areas.

Mick Underwood, Reel Addiction Sport Fishing