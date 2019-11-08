Mad dash to hide marijuana plants from cops

LABELLED as a bold move by a magistrate, a man has bolted to his home-grown crop of marijuana plants and tried to throw them over his neighbour's fence while police stood at his front door.

It was a last-minute attempt to escape being caught growing illegal drugs, but Scott Edward Brook was not getting off the hook on this occasion.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Emma Myors told Proserpine Magistrates Court police found the 33-year-old's home grown weed at an address in Cannonvale on October 9.

Mrs Myors said the Cannonvale man told police at the time he'd been growing the total of nine cannabis plants out of curiosity and not for personal use.

"The plants were well looked after,” she said.

Magistrate James Morton told the court Brook's reasoning was hard to believe, considered he already had a criminal history involving drugs.

"I don't believe you were growing them out of curiosity - you don't think I'm stupid do you?” he said.

"In any event, you knew what the plants were, and you knew it was illegal.”

Brook pleaded guilty this week to four charges including producing cannabis and being in possession of methamphetamines.

Solicitor Peta Vernon said Brook had previously been put on a community service order and issued fines for his drug related crimes, however those had deterred him away from drugs.

Mr Morton noted Brook was staring at time in jail but said he was willing to give Brook one last chance to mend his ways.

Brook was fined $1500 with convictions recorded.