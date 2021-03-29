Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Digital Edition
Login
Celebrity

Madonna shares new near-naked photos

by Nick Bond
29th Mar 2021 12:15 PM

 

Pop icon Madonna is keeping fans fed with a racy new at-home photo shoot posted to her social media channels today.

Captioning the series of pictures "a moment of self-reflection," the photos show Madonna, 62, channelling her Erotica era from some 30 years ago in thigh-high boots and lingerie, including a bondage-style bra.

Madonna strips off in these new shots.
Madonna strips off in these new shots.

The stunning new photos come days after Madonna was embroiled in a bizarre social media controversy, accused of photoshopping her own face onto a 20-something fan's body and passing the resulting photo off as her.

Madonna dubbed it a ‘moment of self-reflection’.
Madonna dubbed it a ‘moment of self-reflection’.

"I tried to reach out via Instagram to her team twice, to no response … I (would) definitely laugh and say I'm flattered, but of course that I wish I was credited!" the fan told Buzzfeed of Madonna apparently pinching her likeness.

Madonna strips off on social media.
Madonna strips off on social media.

RELATED: Madonna shares candid pics with 26-year-old boyfriend

Meanwhile, the famously disciplined star shocked fans in recent months doing something she'd never done before: Madonna got her very first tattoo.

And fittingly for the devoted mum, Madonna revealed got the initials L R D M S E tattooed on her wrist to honour her six kids - Lourdes, 24, Rocco, 20, David, 15, Mercy, 14, and eight-year-old twins Stella and Estere.

Madonna joined the pink hair brigade in 2020. Picture: Instagram
Madonna joined the pink hair brigade in 2020. Picture: Instagram

RELATED: Madonna snubs coronavirus travel restrictions

Madonna is currently busy working on a musical biopic about her life and career to date, in a similar style to recent hit films like Queen's Bohemian Rhapsody and Elton John's Rocketman. She's kept fans up to date on the creative process, as she works on the script for the film with acclaimed writer Diablo Cody.

Originally published as Madonna shares new near-naked photos

 

Community Newsletter SignUp

More Stories

celebrity madonna music social media

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Mackay Whitsunday named top trending Easter destinations

        Premium Content Mackay Whitsunday named top trending Easter destinations

        Destinations The regions are on the cusp of a huge tourist influx ahead of the Easter holidays, new research has predicted.

        Impressive hi-tech ship to help inject $4.3M into Airlie

        Premium Content Impressive hi-tech ship to help inject $4.3M into Airlie

        Travel A major cruise ship company has announced vessels in its fleet will make seven port...

        NAME AND SHAME: Five people busted with drugs in Whitsundays

        Premium Content NAME AND SHAME: Five people busted with drugs in Whitsundays

        Crime Police searches have uncovered meth, marijuana and syringes, with some Mackay...

        Airlie Beach to host nation-leading athletes retreat

        Premium Content Airlie Beach to host nation-leading athletes retreat

        Sport Athletes wanting to take the next step in their respective fields can learn from...