Madonna’s daughter in ‘wild orgy’

Madonna's eldest child Lourdes "Lola" Leon took a raunchy page from her mum's infamous 1992 Sex book, performing nearly nude in a simulated orgy during Art Basel in Miami.

The 23-year-old Leon started off wearing a skin-tight tie-dye tank dress with a laced bodice, but soon ditched the outfit for a flesh-toned G-string and nipple covers to join the heaving mass of bodies.

Video posted to Instagram by Peter Davis, editor in chief of the fashion magazine L'Officiel, shows barely dressed men and women writhing in ecstasy for five long minutes as onlookers wearing protective paper jumpsuits ogle the scene.

"At first, it was just couples - a boy and a girl, a girl and a girl, and a boy and a boy," Davis told the New York Post.

But the show, hosted by Spanish designer brand Desigual and Barcelona-based performance artist Carlota Guerrero, devolved into something more raunchy.

"Everyone was making out," Davis said.

"It was inclusive and all body types and everyone was fully making out with everyone."

The surreal tableau stopped short of anyone doing the deed, Davis stressed.

"There was kissing and grinding - everything but X-rated action, which was simulated," he said.

"It lasted maybe five minutes, but it seemed a lot longer and was weird because people were cheering."

While this was apparently her first public "orgy," Leon - whose father is Madonna's ex-boyfriend Carlos Leon - is no stranger to the risqué.

In 2017, the rising model attended a New York Fashion Week party hosted by the porn-sharing site Pornhub, and she showed up at last year's CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Awards in a sheer dress that would certainly make papa preach.

And in 2018, she walked the catwalk for Gypsy Sport topless except for an array of strategically placed seashells.

Last week, Desigual made waves at the Miami Beach art fair by setting up a huge, inflatable vagina on South Beach.

- with the New York Post