Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
TV

MAFS bride Hayley taking out rubbish on The Block

by Sally Coates
13th May 2020 10:53 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

 

The victim of Married At First Sight's "toilet toothbrush" debacle Hayley Vernon is participating in a second instalment of "trash" TV for Channel 9.

The 32-year-old who was described as a "finance broker" on the Channel 9 reality romance show was seen dragging a red wheelie bin on the set of the network's reality renovation in the early hours of the morning.

Hayley Vernon is seen working on The Block in Melbourne as a site labourer. Picture: BACKGRID
Hayley Vernon is seen working on The Block in Melbourne as a site labourer. Picture: BACKGRID

Wearing orange high-vis workwear, Vernon was a far cry from the glamorous bride the nation met on MAFS earlier this year.

A witness said she was seen showing up for work in the early hours of the morning before getting to work as a labourer, where she was seen emptying bins out into a large skip bin and throwing out other rubbish from The Block site.

She was also seen having a laugh with fellow work mates in the morning before going down to a nearby cafe to get a hot lunch.

Vernon's MAFS bio stated she was a "gutsy, straight-talking force to be reckoned with who needs a non-judgmental man with a backbone to challenge her."

Hayley Vernon from the 2020 series of Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 9
Hayley Vernon from the 2020 series of Married At First Sight. Picture: Channel 9

She may have more luck finding that man on a worksite, with her "marriage" to David Cannon on the show proving to be a huge failure when she cheated on him with fellow groom Michael Goonan.

To get revenge, Cannon filmed himself using her toothbrush to clean faeces off their toilet, a prank that outraged viewers.

The couple were asked to leave by the relationship "experts" after Vernon attempted to force him to stay in the experiment with her as punishment.

The show revealed Vernon's whole history, including that she was a drug addict for almost 10 years from the age of 16.

Hayley and David were asked to leave by MAFS by relationship “experts” after Vernon attempted to force him to stay in the experiment with her as punishment. Picture: Channel 9
Hayley and David were asked to leave by MAFS by relationship “experts” after Vernon attempted to force him to stay in the experiment with her as punishment. Picture: Channel 9

Fellow contestant Mishel Karen also told Confidential that producers forced contestants to completely re-film an hours-long dinner party into the early hours of the morning because it was too skewed against Vernon.

Confidential has contacted Channel 9 for comment.

The Block recommenced filming earlier this month with strict new safety measures in place.

More Stories

editors picks entertainment hayley vernon mafs reality television reality television personality television the block

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        BORN TO RUN: How Whitsunday man trains for 140km race

        premium_icon BORN TO RUN: How Whitsunday man trains for 140km race

        Sport Coronavirus restrictions may have stopped him racing, but it hasn’t stopped him pushing himself

        Bareboat business reeling after ‘backflip’ decision

        premium_icon Bareboat business reeling after ‘backflip’ decision

        News A Whitsunday bareboat business is reeling after a ‘backflip’ decision by...

        Bowen drink driver ran stop sign, apologised to police

        premium_icon Bowen drink driver ran stop sign, apologised to police

        Crime He was questioned if it was worth it ‘for a pack of darts’.

        MP pledges to move mine safety regulator to Mackay

        premium_icon MP pledges to move mine safety regulator to Mackay

        Politics The call has come a week after the horrific Grosvenor Mine explosion.

        • 13th May 2020 9:42 AM