MAFS bride Tash backs Poppy over explosive claims

Married At First Sight contestant Natasha Spencer has put her full support­ behind fellow star Poppy Jennings after explosive revelations about her being manipulated on the show.

Spencer said "there are two sides to every story" and she backed Jennings' claims. "I was with Poppy throughout the experiment and I understand what she's been through," Spencer told The Daily Telegraph on Wednesday.

"I fully support her in coming forward­ with her story.

"Poppy is a beautiful person and a wonderful mother to her two little boys. Like all of us, Poppy went on the show to find love and unfortunately didn't find it. I would just ask people to put themselves in her shoes before commenting."

Married At First Sight contestant Natasha Spencer is backing former contestant Poppy Jennings saying “there are two sides to every story”. Picture: Richard Dobson



Jennings on Tuesday took to Facebook with a bombshell post about her treatment on the Channel 9 reality­ show.

She claimed staff manipulated­ her into saying things on camera by threatening her that if she did not do so "Australia will hate me".

Instead of telling the real story about her relationship with her TV husband Luke Eglin, she claimed producers­ portrayed her as "a bogan single mum".

She was subsequently slammed online for her whingeing.

"It's really unfair that Australia has been so quick to judge Poppy on her departure from the show," Spencer said. "No one can ever prepare you for what it's like to go on a show like MAFS and the scale of abuse you receive … It takes a toll on you mentally."

Married At First Sight couple Luke Eglin and Poppy Jennings. Picture: Nine

Touching on her own post-show trauma, Spencer said she had to escape­ to Bali to recoup after the top-rating show wrapped filming last year.

"Between the long hours and emotional­ toll the experiment takes on your mental health, I just needed some time away to decompress," she said, adding of online trolls: "Perhaps Poppy hasn't come across that well in the final edit but that doesn't justify the online abuse she's suffering.

"You only have to look at what's happened to (UK Love Island host) Caroline Flack over the weekend to see how heavily impacted people can be … We need to support one another instead of being so eager to tear others down."