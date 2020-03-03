Risqué photos of MAFS newbie revealed

Married At First Sight's newest groom Drew Brauer has revealed the truth about those risqué photos that are doing the rounds online.

Drew, who MAFS described as a wedding singer from Cairns, tied the knot with KC Osbourne on the Channel 9 show last night.

It didn't take long for some members of the Married At First Sight Fans Facebook group to dig up some revealing photos of Drew, with some speculating that he might have been a stripper in the past.

In one of the photos, Drew was posing next to Dino Hara who appeared on MAFS last year and who has previously confirmed he used to be an exotic dancer.

Drew joined MAFS last night. Picture: Manhunt International

Dino told E! Online last year about his stripping past: "I was single and I did it for about a year. I gave it up for love when I found my ex-fiancee and decided to give that a shot."

But speaking to news.com.au today, Drew denied that he's ever been a stripper and explained how he ended up posing almost naked.

"I've been hearing all these stories that apparently I'm a stripper with Dino. If you've seen me dancing you'd know I'm definitely not a stripper," Drew laughed.

"I've never done that (stripping)," Drew told news.com.au. "There was a modelling competition that I was talked into going into. It was called Manhunt."

Dino just happened to be in the same modelling competition.

"I don't know him super well but from what little interactions I had with him, he seemed like a really nice dude," Drew said.

As for how he went in the competition, Drew said: "I won Mr Personality actually, which I think was kind of like an encouragement award."

Drew married KC on MAFS last night.

On last night's episode of MAFS, Drew revealed that he was engaged once before but never made it to the altar.

Going into detail about what happened, Drew told news.com.au: "There was nothing bad that happened, she just felt like she didn't want to go through with the wedding at the time. In hindsight, I was blindsided and very hurt and instead of trying to work stuff out I put my 'f**k you' pants on. My pride was hurt."

After the break-up, Drew's mental health spiralled out of control and he found himself in a "pretty dark place".

"I did all the wrong things," he said. "I isolated myself, I didn't tell anyone about what had happened or how I was feeling. I stopped working out.

"I went downhill very quickly," he added. "I got to a stage where I was like, 'I don't want to feel like this anymore.'"

As a result, he quit his job as a FIFO worker to follow his dream of becoming a musician. Drew also started volunteering for a number of charities in Cairns and eventually created his own charity.

"I discovered I had a passion for mental health. I had a lot of ideas and they were a bit left of centre so I decided to create Kick On. We've been going strong for a couple of years now."

According to its website, Kick On promotes positive mental health through various programs, events and campaigns.

The happy couple.

Looking back on it, Drew said the breakdown of his engagement was "the best worst thing that's ever happened to me".

"It broke my heart but it was the thing that set me off on this amazing positive trajectory," he said.

In last night's episode, Drew and KC's wedding went fairly smoothly until KC discovered that Drew lived with a female 'friend'.

KC suspected there could be more to the story, but Drew maintained they were just mates.

Speaking to news.com.au today, Drew said he was surprised the reality show chose to make such a big deal out of the minor issue.

"From what I remember, we just had a really awesome day," he said of his wedding day. "All the chats were super positive. I can't even remember talking about my housemate at all. I was kind of blindsided by that.

"I'll be honest, watching it back, it looked dodgy when I was talking about it (his housemate)," Drew said. "I was just like, 'What are you doing, MAFS crew?'

"My housemate is awesome," he continued. "I bought my first house when I was 18 and I've always had people live with me. But I don't let anyone live with me that I think could be a potential hazard. The golden rule is don't screw the crew!"

Married At First Sight continues tonight at 7.30pm on Channel 9