MAFS star’s iso makeover stuns fans

While most of us have ditched make-up and completely forgotten what a hairbrush looks like now that we never leave the house, a MAFS star has done the complete opposite.

Connie Crayden has stunned her new army of followers after unveiling a stunning new look on Instagram this morning.

The 27-year-old - who tried desperately to make her "marriage" to Jonethen Musulin work - has chopped a sweeping fringe into her long brown locks, revealing her new 'do in a smouldering photo.

MAFS contestant Connie Crayden has stunned fans with a bold new look. Picture: Instagram / Connie Crayden

"Brought the bangs back," she captioned the snap that sent fans into a spin.

"You look amazing! Confident and happy in your own skin!! Love seeing your transformation," one follower said.

"WOWSSA!! You go girl," another added.

Many Married at First Sight fans pointed out how different she looks since her time on the Channel 9 show that finished recently.

"Rocking it Connie, good onya!

"You look totally different! I like it," one follower commented.

"How different does she look?", another declared.

While one fan even tagged a friend in the thread and said: "Check out Connie now!! Suh hot."

Earlier today Connie revealed she’d cut her hair and now had a fringe. Picture: Instagram / Connie Crayden

Others showered the single retail assistant from Melbourne with praise, calling her "stunning", "gorgeous" and "beautiful".

Despite being in isolation, Connie told news.com.au she'd hadn't cut the fringe herself.

"I wouldn't dare cut them myself," she said. "I got them cut about a month ago."

PM Scott Morrison previously said visits to hairdressers were still considered an essential service during the lockdown period, though many salons had chosen to close.

She previously had a fringe back in 2018. Picture: Instagram / Connie Crayden

During her time on MAFS, Connie had a simple hairstyle, allowing her brunette hair to grow long.

During her audition for the dating show she left viewers heartbroken after revealing she didn't feel like a "beautiful bride".

"I don't think I'm ugly, but I don't think there is anything striking about me," she told cameras."

Many MAFS stars undergo amazing transformations after appearing on the show, with 2019 and 2020 contestant becoming unrecognisable after last year's show.

The reality contestant caused a stir online with her striking make-under that saw her ditch her bleached blonde locks and OTT winged-eyeliner.

